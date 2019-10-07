KSU Poly Student Ambassadors Ready For Busy Fall

Five Wildcats have earned a coveted leadership role on the Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus after being selected as the 2019-2020 student ambassadors.

Clayton Bettenbrock, senior in mechanical engineering technology, Geneseo, is representing the campus as a student ambassador for the third year in a row, while Jay Li, senior in airport management, Gansu, China, and Shanna Walker, senior in technology management, Topeka, are entering into their second year. Making their debut as student ambassadors are Jon Martin, sophomore in computer systems technology, Bennington, and ChaChi Rodriguez, junior in social work, Salina.

“The student ambassador program at Kansas State Polytechnic plays a significant role in the growth of both the campus and the students themselves,” said Kris Grinter, assistant director of admissions and coordinator of the program. “Through engaging with a diverse audience, including children, prospective students, industry executives and community members, student ambassadors improve their communication skills and elevate their professionalism while helping expand our brand. I’m really excited to have these students on board representing the campus and I hope it will be a fun and valuable experience for them.”

Student ambassadors will assist with a variety of admissions-led events such as Preview Day for high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors; Polytechnic Wildcat for a Day, an overnight program that gives prospective students a full college experience; and Open House. They will provide STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — advocacy to the local STARBASE program as well as volunteer at different activities within the Salina community. Their goal is to give personal perspectives on the student experience, promote campus offerings and celebrate purple pride.

“Since my first day on the Polytechnic Campus, I have felt welcomed and supported by my peers as well as by faculty and staff — we’re like family,” said Walker, who also serves as the Student Governing Association president. “I have gotten so much out of my experience here and I wanted to be a student ambassador to share that with other people.”

“Everyone is so willing to help you out because they want to see you succeed,” said Martin, who is the Student Governing Association treasurer and works in the campus’s IT office. “I love my school and I want to be a part of a group that helps show that off.”

Bettenbrock, a first-generation student and president of Christian Challenge, has continued to apply to be an ambassador because he wants to show prospective students and other interested visitors what he has enjoyed in his classes.

“I like our hands-on learning — the teachers really care about their students — and the small class sizes, where you’re not just a number and everyone knows your name,” Bettenbrock said. “I want to help the Polytechnic Campus grow by being a student ambassador because I want others to have the same great experience.”

To be considered, students apply for the ambassador position and go through an interview process with a designated search committee. Grinter says students who are already involved on campus, are in good academic standing and possess strong conversational skills usually stand out.

KSU photo – From left: ChaChi Rodriguez, Jay Li, Clayton Bettenbrock, Shanna Walker and Jon Martin.