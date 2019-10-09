KSHSAA Announces 2020-2021 Football District Assignments

The Kansas State High School Activities Association has announced some changes to some districts and region alignments across the state for high school football in the future.

The changes take effect for the 2020-2021 fall sports seasons. Here is the break down from Tuesday’s announcement:

No major changes in 5A, as the class does not have districts. Salina Central and Salina South will still compete in 5A West with the likes of 14 other schools. (Andover, Goddard, Goddard-Eisenhower, Hays, Hutchinson, Liberal, Maize, Maize-South, Newton, Salina-Central, Salina-South, Valley Center, Wichita-Bishop Carroll, Wichita-Heights, Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Wichita-Northwest). 5A East includes: De Soto, Emporia, Kansas City-F.L. Schlagle, Kansas City-Sumner Academy, Kansas City-Turner, Kansas City-Washington, Leavenworth, Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest, Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas, Pittsburg, Shawnee-Mill Valley, Spring Hill, Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights, Topeka-Highland Park, Topeka-Seaman, Topeka-West.

For 4A, there were no major changes either. This class does not have districts. Abilene and McPherson remain in 4A West with 14 other schools. (Abilene, Andover-Central, Arkansas City, Augusta, Buhler, El Dorado, Great Bend, Independence, McPherson, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Towanda-Circle, Ulysses, Wamego, Wellington, Winfield). 4A East includes: Altamont-Labette County, Atchison, Basehor-Linwood, Bonner Springs, Chanute, Coffeyville-Field Kindley, Eudora, Fort Scott, Kansas City-Piper, Lansing, Lenexa-St. James Academy, Louisburg, Ottawa, Paola, Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege, Tonganoxie).

Some big changes for at least one area school as Southeast of Saline makes the jump from 2A to 3A next year. The Trojans will compete in 3A District No. 6 with Smoky Valley. The Trojans and Vikings will face Colby, Goodland, Russell and Scott City; as well as each other. Chapman plays in 3A District No. 5 with Clay Center, Concordia, Council Grove, Marysville and Riley County.

For Class 2A, the Minneapolis Lions and Ellsworth Bearcats remain in 2A District No. 8. That district includes Beloit, Hoisington, Norton and Phillipsburg.

The biggest changes occurred in Class 1A. Only 28 teams will compete in that class over the next two years. So gone are the four team districts. Newly implemented seven team districts are the biggest change. Ell-Saline and Sacred Heart remain in the same district as they’ll be apart of 1A District No. 3 with Ellinwood, Inman, Oakley, Plainville and Smith Center.

No major changes for area schools in 8-man DI. Bennington, Lincoln and Solomon are included in District No. 4 with Canton-Galva, Herington and Little River.

Tescott plays in 8-man DII and is apart of District No. 5 with Chase, Claflin-Central Plains, Otis-Bison, Sylvan Grove, Victoria and Wilson.

A complete recap can be found here: http://www.kshsaa.org/Public/Football/PDF/FootballDistrictAssignments20-21.pdf