KSHSAA: Activities Vital to Education

Jeff GarretsonAugust 3, 2020

Last week the Kansas State High School Activities Association Executive Board members pressed go on the 2020 Fall sports season, allowing practices to begin as scheduled August 17th.

Jeremy Holaday Assistant Executive Director at KSHSAA tells KSAL News, the move keeps vital activities alive.

“Our mission statement, our drive is that activities is the other half of education,” he said.

 

Safety guidelines approved by the executive board last week will still be in place. Preseason jamborees in football are strongly discouraged.

Holaday added that local health departments and school officials will work together this Fall to decide what kind of fan attendance and capacity limits will be safe and acceptable on game days.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

Rescue Mission Dealing With COVID-1...

The Salina Rescue Mission is dealing with COVID-19 after one of its residents tested positive for th...

August 3, 2020 Comments

KSHSAA: Activities Vital to Educati...

Kansas News

August 3, 2020

Car Slams into TPEC

Top News

August 3, 2020

Salina Man Hurt in Crash

Kansas News

August 3, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KSHSAA: Activities Vital ...
August 3, 2020Comments
Salina Man Hurt in Crash
August 3, 2020Comments
34K in Farm Equipment Sto...
August 3, 2020Comments
Volunteers Sought For Mas...
August 3, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH