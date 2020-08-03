KSHSAA: Activities Vital to Education

Last week the Kansas State High School Activities Association Executive Board members pressed go on the 2020 Fall sports season, allowing practices to begin as scheduled August 17th.

Jeremy Holaday Assistant Executive Director at KSHSAA tells KSAL News, the move keeps vital activities alive.

“Our mission statement, our drive is that activities is the other half of education,” he said.

Safety guidelines approved by the executive board last week will still be in place. Preseason jamborees in football are strongly discouraged.

Holaday added that local health departments and school officials will work together this Fall to decide what kind of fan attendance and capacity limits will be safe and acceptable on game days.