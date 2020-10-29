KSAL’S Candidate Forum 71st Dist.

The 2020 election is fast approaching and KSAL wrapped up the candidate’s forum on the radio Thursday with an afternoon edition that featured two candidates running for a seat in the Kansas House to represent the the 71st District in Salina.

Steven Howe, who is an instructor at Cornerstone Classical School in Salina and Jeff Zamrzla a retired master industrial electrician fielded questions about the state budget, the pros and cons of legalizing marijuana, law enforcement and revitalizing rural Kansas while taking part in KSAL’s candidate forum.

Listen to the entire question and answer session here: