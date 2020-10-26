KSAL’S Candidate Forum 69th Dist.

The 2020 election is fast approaching and KSAL is hosting a couple of candidate forums on the radio. Monday’s edition featured two candidates running for a seat in the Kansas House to represent the the 69th District in Salina.

Ryan Holmquist, who is a current USD 305 music teacher and retired radio host, Clarke Sanders fielded questions about the state budget, police reform and grocery tax while taking part in KSAL’s candidate’s forum.

The two sparred about finding solutions for healthcare coverage and pre-existing medical conditions.

Listen to the entire question and answer session here: