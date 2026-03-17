KSAL Rewind on Fuel, Strait of Hormuz

U.S. forces are still trying to secure the Strait of Hormuz as the fractured Iranian military continues to disrupt oil shipping.

Andrew Harding with the Heritage Foundation joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at the conflict and everchanging economic impact.

The bottleneck has lead to a surge in gas prices in the U.S.

Triple-A says the national average for a gallon of regular has hit $3.79. That’s up 8 cents from $3.71 on Monday. A week ago, the national average was at $3.53. The price in Kansas went up 6 cents on Monday, from $3.14 to $3.20 a gallon. Gas in Kansas is now up 74 cents a gallon since the start of the war.

Listen to the full interview here.