Ks Educator Fights Suspension Linked to Failure to Use Student’s ‘Preferred Name’

A Kansas educator who was suspended for failing to refer to a student by their “preferred name” and associated pronouns last spring is taking her case to court.

Officials at Fort Riley Middle School say Pamela Ricard was hit with a three-day suspension about a year ago after she insisted on addressing a specific student by what she characterized as their “legal and enrolled last name,” rather than “he/him” i.e. the student’s preferred male name.

Ricard claims the district’s policy violates her religious beliefs.