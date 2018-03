The Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services is seeking emergency power to take over operations for more than a dozen nursing homes across the state.

The request comes after New Jersey-based Skyline Health Care told state officials it will be unable to make upcoming payroll.

Mission Health Care has agreed to oversee the operation of the 15 Skyline facilities.

The impacted nursing homes include facilities in Wichita, El Dorado and Wellington.

Story from Metro Source