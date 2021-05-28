Salina, KS

Kroger to Offer Vaccination Rewards

Metro Source News / Todd PittengerMay 28, 2021

Kroger is throwing its hat in the ring for coronavirus vaccine incentives.

The grocery giant says five customers can win $1 million each just for rolling up their sleeves. The company also said its giving away free groceries for a year to 50 shoppers .

People who have already gotten vaccinated are also eligible to enter the drawings.

According to the company, complete details and rules will be announced next week for the campaign, called “The Community Immunity Giveaway” and promoting it on social media with #CommunityImmunity.

Kroger is one of the nation’s top grocers and operates over 50 Dillons grocery stores and fuel locations across Kansas.

