Kobach Schedules Salina Stop

Todd PittengerFebruary 15, 2020

Former Kansas Secretary of State and current candidate for U.S. Senate Kris Kobach will make multiple stops across Kansas over the next several days, including a stop in Salina.

Kobach will make a stop in Downtown Salina Sunday. According his campaign, Kobach will host a “U.S. Constitution 101” event on Sunday evening.  He will present a rapid-fire presentation on the U.S. Constitution, gleaned from his 15 years as a Constitutional law professor. The event, which is open to the public, will be at Martinelli’s Little Italy at 158 S. Santa Fe. from 6 – 8 Sunday evening.

Full Schedule of events planned:

Sunday, February 17

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
The Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee County Republican Party Founders Day Spaghetti Feed
Wamego Senior Center
501 Ash St, Wamego

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
U.S. Constitution 101
Secretary Kobach will present a rapid-fire presentation on the U.S. Constitution, gleaned from his 15 years as a Constitutional law professor.
Martinelli’s Little Italy
158 S. Santa Fe Ave., Salina
Open to the public.

Monday, February 18

7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Coffee & Cinnamon Rolls with Kris Kobach
Thomas County Office Complex, conference room
350 S. Range Ave., Colby
Open to the public.

6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Beef Producers Meeting
Buffalo Bill Cultural Center
3083 US-83, Oakley

Secretary Kobach will also be visiting sites in Atwood, Goodland, and Bird City on Monday, Feb. 17.

Tuesday, February 19

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Russell Rotary Club 
Meridy’s Restaurant & Lounge
S. Fossil St., Russell

6:30 p.m – 9 p.m.
Kansans for Constitutional Integrity
Courthouse Annex
402 Commercial St., Emporia

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

