Kobach Schedules Salina Stop

Former Kansas Secretary of State and current candidate for U.S. Senate Kris Kobach will make multiple stops across Kansas over the next several days, including a stop in Salina.

Kobach will make a stop in Downtown Salina Sunday. According his campaign, Kobach will host a “U.S. Constitution 101” event on Sunday evening. He will present a rapid-fire presentation on the U.S. Constitution, gleaned from his 15 years as a Constitutional law professor. The event, which is open to the public, will be at Martinelli’s Little Italy at 158 S. Santa Fe. from 6 – 8 Sunday evening.

Full Schedule of events planned:

Sunday, February 17

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

The Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee County Republican Party Founders Day Spaghetti Feed

Wamego Senior Center

501 Ash St, Wamego

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

U.S. Constitution 101

Secretary Kobach will present a rapid-fire presentation on the U.S. Constitution, gleaned from his 15 years as a Constitutional law professor.

Martinelli’s Little Italy

158 S. Santa Fe Ave., Salina

Open to the public.

Monday, February 18

7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Coffee & Cinnamon Rolls with Kris Kobach

Thomas County Office Complex, conference room

350 S. Range Ave., Colby

Open to the public.

6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Beef Producers Meeting

Buffalo Bill Cultural Center

3083 US-83, Oakley

Secretary Kobach will also be visiting sites in Atwood, Goodland, and Bird City on Monday, Feb. 17.

Tuesday, February 19

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Russell Rotary Club

Meridy’s Restaurant & Lounge

S. Fossil St., Russell

6:30 p.m – 9 p.m.

Kansans for Constitutional Integrity

Courthouse Annex

402 Commercial St., Emporia