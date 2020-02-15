Kobach Schedules Salina Stop

Former Kansas Secretary of State and current candidate for U.S. Senate Kris Kobach will make multiple stops across Kansas over the next several days, including a stop in Salina.
Kobach will make a stop in Downtown Salina Sunday. According his campaign, Kobach will host a “U.S. Constitution 101” event on Sunday evening. He will present a rapid-fire presentation on the U.S. Constitution, gleaned from his 15 years as a Constitutional law professor. The event, which is open to the public, will be at Martinelli’s Little Italy at 158 S. Santa Fe. from 6 – 8 Sunday evening.
Full Schedule of events planned:
Sunday, February 17
1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
The Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee County Republican Party Founders Day Spaghetti Feed
Wamego Senior Center
501 Ash St, Wamego
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
U.S. Constitution 101
Secretary Kobach will present a rapid-fire presentation on the U.S. Constitution, gleaned from his 15 years as a Constitutional law professor.
Martinelli’s Little Italy
158 S. Santa Fe Ave., Salina
Open to the public.
Monday, February 18
7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Coffee & Cinnamon Rolls with Kris Kobach
Thomas County Office Complex, conference room
350 S. Range Ave., Colby
Open to the public.
6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Beef Producers Meeting
Buffalo Bill Cultural Center
3083 US-83, Oakley
Secretary Kobach will also be visiting sites in Atwood, Goodland, and Bird City on Monday, Feb. 17.
Tuesday, February 19
11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Russell Rotary Club
Meridy’s Restaurant & Lounge
S. Fossil St., Russell
6:30 p.m – 9 p.m.
Kansans for Constitutional Integrity
Courthouse Annex
402 Commercial St., Emporia