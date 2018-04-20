Kobach Promises Appeal In Contempt Ruling

Kansas Secretary of State Chris Kobach is promising an appeal. Kobach said he will fight a federal judge’s ruling that he crossed the line by refusing to cooperate with the ACLU, which had sued over Kansas voter ID law.

A federal judge earlier this week declared Kobach to be in contempt of court and ordered him to pay court costs. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson stems from a legal challenge to Kansas’ proof-of-citizenship voter law, which requires people to show ID including a birth certificate or passport when they register to vote. Robinson stated Kobach failed to follow her order to treat voters impacted by the proof-of citizenship law like other voters and send them the standard postcards about their registration. Kobach was previously ordered to fully register residents who failed to show the required documents when they registered while a legal challenge to the proof-of-citizenship law continues.

Kobach is running for governor, and some of the other candidates in the race used the contempt ruling to attack Kobach for what they called “ethical lapses.”