Salina, KS

Now: 70 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 88 ° | Lo: 65 °

BREAKING NEWS

Kobach Leads Republican Governor Primary

Todd PittengerAugust 8, 2018

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach leads Governor Jeff Colyer by 191 votes in the Kansas governor’s race with all precincts reporting. The final results were announced at around 7:45 Wednesday morning.

Provisional ballots still need to be counted. Over 311,000 votes were cast in the Republican Primary in Kansas.

The race had been to close to call overnight. Both candidates traded the lead as results came in after the polls closed Tuesday night, but long lines at the polls in Johnson County prompted slow reporting times.

Johnson County is Kansas’ largest county and home to about 23-percent of the state’s registered voters.

Laura Kelly is the Democratic nominee for Kansas governor. The 68-year-old Kansas state senator from Topeka held off four other candidates in yesterday’s Democratic primary. Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer and former Kansas Agriculture Secretary Joshua Svaty were among the candidates seeking the Democratic nomination.

Kansas’ incumbent U.S. Representatives are one step closer to re-election. First District Congressman Roger Marshall, Fourth District Congressman Ron Estes, and Third District Congressman Kevin Yoder won their respective Republican primaries yesterday. In the Second District, Steve Watkins won the Republican nomination and will take on Democrat Paul Davis in November for right to replace Republican Congressman Lynn Jenkins, who did not seek re-election.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

New St. John’s Military VP

Over the past 131 years, the mission of St. John’s Military School has been to provide each ca...

August 8, 2018 Comments

AUDIO: Chiefs Training Camp Reports...

Sports News

August 8, 2018

Keller Grinds in Tough Outing again...

Sports News

August 8, 2018

Kobach Leads Republican Governor Pr...

Breaking News Top News

August 8, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Saline County Election Fi...
August 7, 2018Comments
VIDEO: Cattle Trapped Whe...
August 7, 2018Comments
House Damaged by Pellet G...
August 7, 2018Comments
$15-Million Dollar Scam
August 7, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH