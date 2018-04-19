Kobach In Contempt Of Court

A federal judge has declaring Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to be in contempt of court and ordering him to pay court costs.

Wednesday’s ruling from U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson stems from a legal challenge to Kansas’ proof-of-citizenship voter law, which requires people to show ID including a birth certificate or passport when they register to vote. Robinson stated Kobach failed to follow her order to treat voters impacted by the proof-of citizenship law like other voters and send them the standard postcards about their registration.

Kobach was previously ordered to fully register residents who failed to show the required documents when they registered while a legal challenge to the proof-of-citizenship law continues.