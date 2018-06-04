Kobach Criticized Over Parade Appearance

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is facing criticism over his appearance in a parade over the weekend.

Kobach appeared in Saturday’s Old Shawnee Days Parade while riding in a Jeep with a replica gun mounted on the back of it. A replica a five-foot-long machine gun was on top of the jeep, which was painted like an American flag.

The city of Shawnee issued a statement Saturday afternoon apologizing for concern over Kobach’s parade entry noting it doesn’t reflect the views of the city or Old Shawnee Days officials.

Kobach, who is running for governor, tweeted that the outrage over his parade appearance is from the left trying to attack Second Amendment rights.