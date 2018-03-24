Kobach Campaign Rolls Into Salina

The Kris Kobach – Wink Hartman campaign tour rolled into Salina Saturday morning.

Kobach, the current Kansas Secretary of State, and the Wichita businessman were on the fourth day of a four day, rolling across Kansas in a bus announcing Hartman’s addition to the ticket as Lt. Governor candidate and meeting with supporters.

Kobach told KSAL News that is campaign is focusing on three main priorities. They include:

Rolling back the recent Kansas tax increase, calling it “ridiculous and outrageous”

Ending the “culture of corruption in Topeka.” Committee votes need to be recorded and there needs to be term limits

Ending the illegal immigration problem in Kansas, calling it “very significant”

Kobach said that Hartman’s business experience, and history of success, would make him the “perfect Kansas Lt. Governor,” acting as a chief operating officer. “Unlike other Kansas Lt. Governors who do nothing, Hartman will go in and do an audit of each major agency, as a businessman, looking for the waste and looking for the lost opportunity to be more efficient, ” Kobach said.

Hartman said along with his efficiency audits he would strive to:

End the decades old education fight

Roll back the tax increase and “excessive business regulation in Kansas”

A major overhaul of the Kansas Department of Children and Families, calling it a “failure”

The Republican Hartman ended his own campaign for Kansas governor last month and officially endorsed Kobach at that time.