Kobach Campaign Rolls Into Salina

With election day Tuesday nearly here the candidates for Kansas Governor are crisscrossing the state in an attempt to woo voters who may still be undecided.

The Kris Kobach campaign rolled into Salina on Sunday afternoon for a campaign stop. Along with Kobach was his running mate Wink Hartment and Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner. The threesome made a stop at Republican Headquarters in Downtown Salina.

On Monday Kobach’s Democrat challenger will make a stop in Salina. Laura Kelly will make an appearance, along with former Kansas Republican Governor and Salina native Bill Graves. The duo will be at As Astra Books and Coffee in Downtown Salina at 10am.

Kris Kobach and Kelly are currently locked in a race that polls indicate is very close. Independent Greg Orman is a distant third.