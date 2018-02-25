Salina, KS

Knocking Down Pins, Raising Support

Todd PittengerFebruary 25, 2018

Salinans will come together again on the wooden alleys at All-Star Lanes this coming Saturday, March 3rd, to “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” and knock down pins and raise support for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina.

The annual event is a financial boost for the organization that continues to match adult mentors with children who need a big friend.

According to the organization, Bowl for Kids’ Sake is Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina’s premier annual “fun-raising” event. People get together with friends, family and co-workers and have a great time bowling in support of youth mentoring programs. This event is a fun and easy way to positively impact a child’s life.

This year the theme is the “Golden Pin” as Big Brothers Big Sisters rings in its 50th year, or “Golden Anniversary” in Salina.

They expect to move about 1,000 bowlers in and out of the bowling alley during the event that boasts sessions at Noon, 2pm, 4pm, 6pm, 8pm, and 10pm on all 24-lanes.

You can sign up a team, and learn more online at www.bbbssalina.org.

 



