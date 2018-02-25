Knocking Down Pins, Raising Support

Salinans will come together again on the wooden alleys at All-Star Lanes this coming Saturday, March 3rd, to “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” and knock down pins and raise support for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina.

The annual event is a financial boost for the organization that continues to match adult mentors with children who need a big friend.

They expect to move about 1,000 bowlers in and out of the bowling alley during the event that boasts sessions at Noon, 2pm, 4pm, 6pm, 8pm, and 10pm on all 24-lanes.

You can sign up a team, and learn more online at www.bbbssalina.org.