Knight Losing Streak Reaches 14 as Redmen Roll

You have to go back to October 26, 2018 to find the last time the Sacred Heart Knights won a varsity

football game. On that night, Sacred Heart won big, 34-7, over the Ellis Railroaders. The Knights haven’t

won since.

On Homecoming night in Smith Center, the Redmen had no trouble dispatching Sacred Heart shutting the

Knights out 53-zip. Perhaps as troubling as the losing streak is the fact that the Knights have not scored in

their last three games and only have 6 points in four games in 2020.

The Redmen scored early and often. On their first drive Junior QB Nathan Jaeger hooked up with Senior

Griffin Kugler on a 14-yard pass play. The Jaeger/Kugler combo was far from done after that opening TD

play. They would next team up on a pass play covering 40 yards for a score and then with 2.1 seconds left

in the half, Jaeger would find Kugler in the back of the end zone for his third touchdown catch of the game.

At the half, Smith Center led 39-0.

Jaeger would run for a touchdown less than 2 minutes into the second half making the score 45-0. That

triggered a continuous clock for the last 22 minutes of the game.

Redmen Freshmen Jason Desbien scored the final TD of the game.

Sacred Heart has a great opportunity to get back on the winning track next Friday when the Knights travel to

Ellinwood. Like Sacred Heart, the Eagles are 0-4 on the year. They have been giving up an average of 62

points a game and Ellinwood has yet to score in 2020.