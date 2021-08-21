Knife-Wielding Man Cuts Own Throat

The Kansas Bureau of investigation says a knife-yielding man slashed his own throat during a confrontation with a police officer.

According to the agency, at approximately 9 p.m. Friday the KBI was asked by the Augusta Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

Preliminary information indicates the Augusta Police Department received a 911 call where no report was made, but the caller did not hang up the phone. They tracked the call to the Phillips 66 at 610 W 7th St. in Augusta. Once an officer from the Augusta Police Department arrived, he made contact with the subject who called 911 and learned that a man inside the convenience store had felony warrants for his arrest. The man was identified as 49-year-old Barrye W. Lightner, of Augusta.

The officer entered the store and attempted to make contact with Lightner, who pulled out a knife. The officer gave several commands to Lightner which were not followed. Lightner took steps toward the officer who fired once striking Lightner in his hands. Lightner then used the knife to cut his own throat.

EMS arrived on scene and provided life-saving measures. Lightner was then transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita where he is currently in serious, but stable condition.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:25 p.m. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed the findings will be turned over to the Butler County Attorney for review.