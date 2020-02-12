Kitchen, Restrooms Makeover

Jeff GarretsonFebruary 12, 2020

Out with the old and in with the new, work crews are in phase one of a ten-week improvement project at the Senior Center in Salina. Monday, decades old kitchen equipment was resting on the lawn before being hauled off.

Months of fundraising and grant writing are now real dollars in motion as a remodel of the first floor kitchen and restrooms is underway at the former Saline County Courthouse. Deputy County Administrator Hannah Stambaugh tells KSAL News that the work means a pause to meals at the center.

 

The facility has already added new HVAC, tuck pointing on the exterior and improvements to the restroom facilities on the 2nd and 3rd floor. Stambaugh points to the work of Rosie Walter, the facility’s Director as the driving force behind the improvements.

 

Walters was able to find nearly $148,000 in grants and $100,000 in private donations to mix in with $100,000 in capital improvement funds to fuel the renovation project.

The first floor upgrades are expected to be completed by late April. The work is being done by Salina based Ponton Construction.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Kitchen, Restrooms Makeover

Out with the old and in with the new, work crews are in phase one of a ten-week improvement project ...

February 12, 2020 Comments

Police Looking For YMCA Car Thief

Kansas News

February 12, 2020

Kansans Urged to Beware of Fentanyl

Top News

February 12, 2020

Organizers Look Forward to Equifest...

Top News

February 12, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kitchen, Restrooms Makeov...
February 12, 2020Comments
Police Looking For YMCA C...
February 12, 2020Comments
KWU Wind Ensemble Named S...
February 12, 2020Comments
Volunteers Ready to Polar...
February 12, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH