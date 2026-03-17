Killer Queen Coming to Salina

A tribute to one of the most iconic bands in rock history is coming to Salina. “Killer Queen”, a tribute to British rockers Queen, is coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

Killer Queen has established itself as the highest-grossing artist paying homage to Freddie Mercury and Queen. Career milestones include a residency at London’s Strand Theatre, an award for “Worldwide Best Tribute Band” at a ceremony in Leicester Square, hosted by Suggs from Madness, and being selected to represent Queen in a re-staged tribute Live-Aid concert held by Sir Bob Geldof.

Killer Queen is coming to Salina on Friday, July 31st. Tickets go on sale this Friday.