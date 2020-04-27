Salina, KS

Kid Friendly Food Needed

Jeff GarretsonApril 27, 2020

With economic challenges growing amid COVID-19 related job losses, volunteers at Salina Shares are pivoting to collect and distribute more kid-friendly food.

Executive Director Debbie Rivers tells KSAL News that the number one request from adults in need – is food for their children.

“The challenges for families right now, especially those with school aged children, have intensified. Many are falling through the cracks in being able to access food that is provided for them through the school or the Food Bank,” Rivers said.

 

 

How You Can Help: Donate money or food to the Food Bank. Donate gift cards from Aldi’s, Dillons or Walmart, peanut butter, jelly, canned fruit or fruit cups to Salina Shares.

If you have any questions or would like to drop off a donation, call us at 785-452-2929 or send email to: [email protected]

