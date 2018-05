Salina Police are looking for a vehicle after a woman’s 2002 Honda Accord was reported stolen Wednesday.

According to Captain Paul Forrester the 4-door, maroon colored car with a temporary tag was taken from a parking lot at an apartment in the 1000 block of Johnstown sometime between 8am Tuesday and Wednesday morning at 10am.

Police say an extra set of keys had been kept in the glovebox.

The Honda is valued at $3,500.