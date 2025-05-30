Kenwood Cove to Open Friday

The much awaited start to the summer swim season is here. Kenwood Cove will open for the first time on Friday.

According to the water park, they will open at 12:30 for the first public swim of the year. There will be no morning activities as the water warms up.

The park has a weather policy, with air temperatures required to be at least 72 degrees on clear days, 75 on cloudy days, and a water temperature of 70 degrees or higher in order to open.

Friday’s weather finally is allowing the water park to open. Typical Hours of Operation:

Monday – Saturday 12:30 pm – 7 pm

Sunday 12:30 pm – 6 pm

Kenwood Cove had initially been scheduled to open for its 15th year on Tuesday.