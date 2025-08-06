Kenwood Cove Summer Winding Down

It’s a sure sign summer in Salina is winding down. Salina’s Kenwood Cove Water Park is preparing to close for the year.

Kenwood Cove is open normal hours all this week, through Sunday, August 10th. Water Walking and Lap Swim will continue through Saturday, August 9th.

After closing Sunday, Kenwood Cove will open again one final time. The final event of the season will be the Pooch Plunge on August 11th. Adults are invited to bring their dogs for a dip in the pool before it is closed for the season, and cleaned.

The Pooch Plunge event is from 5 till 8. Admission is $5 for adults and dogs get in free.

There are a few rules to remember, which include:

Only owners and their dogs will be allowed in water.

Owners are limited to two dogs each.

Children under 16 are not allowed in pool.

Dogs need proof of vaccination.

Female dogs in heat are not allowed.

Keep dogs on a leash while not in the water.

Owners must clean up after their dogs.

No dangerous dogs as outlined by the City ordinance passed on August 9, 2004.

The popular “Pooch Plunge” event has become the final event of the year at the water park. This is the 15th year for the event. Following it, Kenwood Cove will be closed for the season. It will open again on Memorial Day Weekend 2026.