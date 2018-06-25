Kenwood Cove Named Best Water Park in Kansas

A recent article published by MSN INSIDER named Salina’s Kenwood Cove the best water park in Kansas.

According to the City of Salina, To find the best aquatic parks in America, INSIDER consulted the 2017 Theme Index, a study compiled by the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) and the engineering firm AECOM on the most-attended theme parks, water parks, and museums around the world. They also looked at top-rated water parks on TripAdvisor, including individual reviews and the 2017 Travelers’ Choice list of the 25 best water parks in the U.S.

91 percent of TripAdvisor’s reviews on Kenwood Cove are very good (18 percent) or excellent (73 percent). The MSN INSIDER article said that people on TripAdvisor liked the park because it is reasonably priced and great for people of all ages.

Children ages 0-2 are free to enter the park, children ages 3-17 cost $4, adults ages 18-61 cost $6, and seniors 62+ cost $3.

Kenwood Cove has five adventures slides totaling 1400 feet, attractions, a children’s play area, a lap pool, a wave pool, and a lazy river.

Park amenities include: bath houses, lockers, shade structures, lounge chairs, cabanas, concessions, a first-aid area, and free adjacent paved parking.

The park is open Monday-Saturday, 12:30 p.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday, 12:30-6 p.m.

For more information about Kenwood Cove, events, classes, season passes, private parties, sponsorship opportunities, or employment, visit kenwoodcove.com or call (785) 826-7430.