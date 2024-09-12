Kendall Smith named Director of Coyote Spirit and Head Cheer Coach

Kendall Smith has a straightforward objective for the Kansas Wesleyan spirit squad.

“The biggest goal for my teams internally is to try and be better one day at a time,” said Smith who is the new director and will oversee the Coyotes’ competitive cheer and dance teams.

“I want the spirit squad to be the face of the university so that when an event happens people know that we’re going to be there to provide some hype and atmosphere whether it’s an athletic event, fundraiser or donation or philanthropy event.”

Smith comes to KWU from Graceland University where coached the cheer squad for two years. He twice was named Heart of America Conference Co-Coach of the Year.

He’ll coach the Coyotes cheer squad; Claire Schmidt returns as dance coach, a position she has held since 2021. She was interim spirit squad coach until Smith’s arrival in August.

It hasn’t taken long for Smith to get into the swing of things.

“I’ve been here for a few weeks, and I’ve already seen a lot of growth in the community support for the program and I’ve seen a lot of growth within the team too,” he said. “A lot of excitement and a lot of exciting moving pieces. I’m looking forward to what the future holds for us.

“We’ve been at quite a few events already, home and away, and it’s been good to see the support from the students and from the faculty and for them to see the things that we’re doing as a team for cheer and also what Claire’s doing with the dance program.”

Smith has implemented a regimen that keeps his athletes on task.

“We’re getting after it, we’re on top of everything and that’s before our season even begin,” he said. “We practice four days a week, we have weights twice a week and we have our own study tables that you have to go to for so many hours throughout the week. We’re here from fall to the end of the school year; we don’t get a break like most of the other sports teams do.”

Smith is a graduate of Fort Osage High School in Independence, Missouri where was a member of the cheer squad. He attended Missouri Valley College and was part of Alpha Sigma Phi and the cheer team for four and a half years, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and a minor in sociology.

As a member of the cheer team, he won four consecutive conference titles, three consecutive regional titles and a national title in 2018. In 2016 Smith joined the National Cheerleaders Association as an instructor in the Central Region and was promoted to head instructor in 2022.

“I’ve been in the world of cheerleading for close to 17 years,” he said. “My mom was a cheer coach, and both of my little older sisters were cheerleaders as well. I was always at practices whether I was causing mischief or in a stroller. It’s second nature to me.

“Graceland was very helpful. I was able to learn more about my coaching style, what I want to do and ways to be a college coach that I’m bringing to this program.”

Smith relishes the KWU opportunity.

“I’m excited to take over because these athletes are hungry, they’re ready, they’re determined,” he said. “They’re willing to know what my vision is and where we want to go. Their willingness and readiness to get after it are something that I’m excited for.”