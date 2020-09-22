Kelly proclaims Sept. 22 as Voter Registration Day in Kan.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced that, in order to increase civic engagement among young people and boost statewide voter turnout, she has signed a proclamation declaring today, Tuesday, September 22, as National Voter Registration Day in Kansas.

“Opportunities for in-person voting registration are among the many normal routines that have become more difficult as a result of COVID-19,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “But an active and engaged citizenry is critical to the success of our democracy on any level. We must do all we can to protect and expand Kansans’ voting rights and encourage all people – particularly young people – to vote in November and beyond.”

The deadline to register to vote in the November election is Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Any Kansas resident and United States citizen may register to vote if they will be 18 by the next statewide general election, including this year.

The proclamation details that national voter turnout for the November 2018 election was 12.5% higher than the 2014 election, particularly among 18- to 29-year-olds, which increased 79%. However, still only 53% of eligible voters cast ballots that same year.

“I encourage all Kansas residents to register to vote by the deadline, ensuring they can exercise this important and fundamental right,” Governor Kelly said. “Let’s make this election the highest voter turnout yet.”

For information on how to register to vote and to check registration status, Kansans can visit the Kansas Secretary of State website at sos.ks.gov. Or visit KSVotes.org and register in minutes.

View the Governor’s proclamation here.