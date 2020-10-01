Kelly Announces Funds For Families to Support Remote Learning

Lauren FitzgeraldOctober 1, 2020

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly today announced that applications are now open for newly available grant funds and additional resources to support remote learning for school-age children. The Remote Learning Grant program will help address learning and supervision needs of school-age children who are not able to attend in-person school due to the pandemic.

“Providing a safe place to learn is not only essential for a child’s development, but it will also play a critical role in strengthening our economy by allowing Kansas parents to continue working while kids are learning from home,” Governor Kelly said. “I strongly encourage eligible entities to get their applications in quickly so we can make these services available to Kansans as soon as possible.”

The Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund will be responsible for administering the funds, which will be awarded on an ongoing basis. Eligible applicants include school-age programs, KDHE-licensed child care providers, and those with demonstrated experience and success developing and delivering quality, safe, out-of-home care and education services/programs for school-age children.

Applications are available at http://allinforkansaskids.org/.

