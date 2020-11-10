Keeping Money at Ho-Ho-Home for the Holidays

Meridian Media and Salina Downtown Inc. are teaming up this holiday season to help bolster sales for small businesses in the local community by putting cold hard cash in the hands of listeners.

The Christmas Downtown Dash presented by Salina Downtown Inc. is a new promotion launched this year that will test the winners’ speed, planning, and downtown know-how. Starting on Monday, November 16th, listeners can enter the contest by entering keywords that will be read on all five Meridian Media stations which include Newsradio 1150 KSAL (KSAL-AM), Y93.7 (KYEZ), FM104.9 (KSAL-FM), 92.7 The New Zoo (KZUH) and 95.5 The Rock (KVOB). Keywords will be given at 7am, 9am, 11am, 3pm and 5pm, giving participants the ability to enter the contest up to five times a day.

A winner will be randomly selected and notified every Monday at 9am, and will be named that week’s “Dasher”. On that Tuesday at 5:00pm, the “Dasher” will be given the allotted amount of cash for the week and thirty minutes on the clock to spend at any of the participating businesses which include:

Streit Sandblasting

On the Pot

PB&J

Flipping Fabulous

Sanity Boutique

Blushe Boutique

Apron Strings Kitchen Store

True Betty Boutique & Gifts

The Bath Pub

Penny Layne

Eccentricity

Rebecca Jane’s

When the thirty minutes have concluded, the “Dasher” will present contest officials with their receipts which will be totaled up, and any cash remaining will be taken back and added to the next week’s pot. The weekly pot will be at least:

12/1: $200 12/8: $300 12/15: $400 12/22: $500

“I am so proud to work in this thriving downtown,” says Meridian Media promotions director, Hannah Holt, “I am even more proud to be able to work with Penny Bettles and SDI to put together something that really does put these businesses in the spotlight this holiday season. The owners and employees are really great advocates for our city, and have formed the backbone of Salina small businesses over the last decade. Plus, being able to give cash to our listeners? It’s a no brainer. I just hope the winners have good running shoes.”

For contest rules or to enter the contest, click HERE