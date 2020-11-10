Keeping Money at Ho-Ho-Home for the Holidays

Meridian Media and Salina Downtown Inc. are teaming up this holiday season to help bolster sales for small businesses in the local community by putting cold hard cash in the hands of listeners.
The Christmas Downtown Dash presented by Salina Downtown Inc. is a new promotion launched this year that will test the winners’ speed, planning, and downtown know-how. Starting on Monday, November 16th, listeners can enter the contest by entering keywords that will be read on all five Meridian Media stations which include Newsradio 1150 KSAL (KSAL-AM), Y93.7 (KYEZ), FM104.9 (KSAL-FM), 92.7 The New Zoo (KZUH) and 95.5 The Rock (KVOB). Keywords will be given at 7am, 9am, 11am, 3pm and 5pm, giving participants the ability to enter the contest up to five times a day.
A winner will be randomly selected and notified every Monday at 9am, and will be named that week’s “Dasher”. On that Tuesday at 5:00pm, the “Dasher” will be given the allotted amount of cash for the week and thirty minutes on the clock to spend at any of the participating businesses which include: