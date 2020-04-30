KDHE Updates Travel Quarantine List

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has added two states to the quarantine list: Massachusetts and Rhode Island and removed three states from the list: California, Florida and Washington. This is effective for persons returning today, April 30, and moving forward. A comprehensive list of those individuals in Kansas needing to quarantine for 14 days includes those who have:

Travel to:

Massachusetts and Rhode Island on or after April 30

Connecticut on or after April 6.

Louisiana or anywhere in Colorado on or after March 27.

Illinois or New Jersey on or after March 23.

New York on or after March 15.

Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison counties in Colorado in the week of March 8 or after.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

International travel on or after March 15.

Others needing to continue quarantining:

People who have previously been told by Public Health to quarantine because of their cruise ship travel should finish out their quarantine.

People who have previously been told by Public Health to quarantine because of their international travel to China, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran should finish out their quarantine.

Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.

Please note these quarantine orders do not apply to critical infrastructure sectors needed to continue operations during this pandemic. Public health, including hospitals, clinics, law enforcement, meat packing supply, etc. need to have the staffing resources to continue serving Kansans. While KDHE strongly recommends these quarantine restrictions for everyone, we do recognize that services need to continue.

KDHE encourages facilities to ensure they have updated their Emergency Preparedness Plans and implement protocols to ensure that no employee comes to work symptomatic.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the KDHE website at www.kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.