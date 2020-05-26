Salina, KS

Now: 62 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 70 ° | Lo: 55 °

KDHE Recommends Self Quarantine For Kansans Who Traveled to Lake of the Ozarks

Lauren FitzgeraldMay 26, 2020

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is recommending voluntary 14-day self-quarantine for those Kansans who traveled to Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, over the Memorial Day weekend and did not use protective measures, such as social distancing and face masks.

Over the holiday weekend, large crowds were reported at the Lake of the Ozarks with no protective practices being followed.

“The reckless behavior displayed during this weekend risks setting our community back substantially for the progress we’ve already made in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “If you traveled to Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend, we urge you to act responsibly and self-quarantine to protect your neighbors, co-workers and family.”

While Lake of the Ozarks is not currently on the mandated travel list, KDHE urges those who traveled over the Memorial Day weekend to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return to Kansas.

A list of states on the mandated travel advisory is available at www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

KDHE Recommends Self Quarantine For...

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is recommending voluntary 14-day self-quarantine for...

May 26, 2020 Comments

2 Tenn. Women Arrested on Drug Char...

Kansas News

May 26, 2020

3 High-End Bicycles Stolen From Sal...

Kansas News

May 26, 2020

Vandal Spray Paints Truck and House

Kansas News

May 26, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

2 Tenn. Women Arrested on...
May 26, 2020Comments
3 High-End Bicycles Stole...
May 26, 2020Comments
Vandal Spray Paints Truck...
May 26, 2020Comments
Battery maker Exide Technologies is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it attempts to restructure its U.S. business.
Potential Layoffs Loom at...
May 26, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH