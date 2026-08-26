KBI Investigates Scandia Home Invasion / Assault

Authorities are investigating a home invasion and assault that occurred early Tuesday morning in the Republic County community of Scandia.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, at approximately 2:51 a.m. Tuesday, a female resident in the 400 block of Grant Street in Scandia called 911 to report that an unknown male subject had broken into her home and assaulted her.

Law enforcement is actively working to identify the suspect. The Republic County Sheriff’s Office advises area residents to remain vigilant, keep home and vehicle doors locked, and immediately report any suspicious activity by calling 911.

Residents in the immediate vicinity are requested to review any home security or doorbell camera footage for unknown subjects or suspicious activity recorded between 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, and 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is strongly encouraged to call the Republic County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 527-5658 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/submit-a-tip.