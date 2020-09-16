Kawasaki Motorcycle Stolen

Jeremy BohnSeptember 16, 2020

Police are investigating after a motorcycle theft from a southwest Salina residence.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 2002 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was stolen from the front yard of a home in the 1200 block of Crescent Dr. The theft happened between Monday at 10 a.m. and Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Deth Rordsalee, 35, Salina, is the owner of the bike and still has the keys. He says that the motorcycle is worth $10,000.

The stolen bike is blue in color, has no tag and had a dead battery at the time of its theft.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Kansas Wesleyan vs Bethany Volleyba...

Wednesday night's volleyball match between Bethany and Kansas Wesleyan has been postponed. Offici...

September 16, 2020 Comments

Duffy Misses Flight While Police In...

Sports News

September 16, 2020

Big Ten changes course, will play f...

Sports News

September 16, 2020

Kawasaki Motorcycle Stolen

Kansas News

September 16, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kawasaki Motorcycle Stole...
September 16, 2020Comments
Student Activity Bus Desi...
September 16, 2020Comments
Deputy City Manager Honor...
September 16, 2020Comments
Kelly Announces Grant Mon...
September 15, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH