Kawasaki Motorcycle Stolen

Police are investigating after a motorcycle theft from a southwest Salina residence.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 2002 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was stolen from the front yard of a home in the 1200 block of Crescent Dr. The theft happened between Monday at 10 a.m. and Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Deth Rordsalee, 35, Salina, is the owner of the bike and still has the keys. He says that the motorcycle is worth $10,000.

The stolen bike is blue in color, has no tag and had a dead battery at the time of its theft.