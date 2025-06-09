Katelyn Rupe Rewrites Record Books with New Kansas 5,000M Mark

Katelyn Rupe after her record-breaking performance- Photographed by Huey Counts

A recent graduate of Salina Central and one of the most decorated distance runners in Kansas, Katelyn Rupe set a new standard for the state on Saturday night.

Just one week after capping her high school career at the state track championships, Rupe returned to the track for the 5,000-meter race at Trinity Academy for the Kronos Distance Madness event in Wichita.

Running her first-ever 5K on an outdoor track along with ideal weather conditions, Rupe made the most of the moment.

“I knew that there would be great competition, I knew the crowd would be great,” Rupe said. “And there were pace lights around the track that I knew would help me accomplish my goals.”

She went on to shatter the 5,000-meter state record with a time of 16:42.40. The record was previously held by Amanda Pape who ran it in 17:14.40.

Rupe is now the only girl in Kansas history to break the 17-minute mark in the event.

Salina Central track coach Mike Kilgore wasn’t surprised to see Rupe rise to the occasion.

“She’s been preparing for a day like that ever since she started running,” Kilgore said, reflecting on Rupe’s steady progression through years of disciplined training.

It’s just the latest accomplishment in her historic track and cross country careers. Rupe finished high school as a seven-time state champion, winning four gold medals at state track including three straight in the 3200 meter run. She also claimed gold three times at state cross country, completing a three-peat in the 5k as a senior.

Her journey began in second grade with the Salina Burn Track and Field Club, where she was first drawn to the sport by its sense of camaraderie. By the time she reached eighth grade, Rupe’s love for running had grown, and that newfound passion quickly translated into success.

Once in high school, her varsity coaches quickly realized her preparation and characteristics separated her from the rest of the field.

“The separation comes from her dedication,” Kilgore said. “She eats right, she trains right, and that’s how she separates herself.”

When asked about the most memorable moment from his time coaching Katelyn, Coach Kilgore pointed to her third consecutive state title in the 3200-meter run. What stood out most to him wasn’t just the accomplishment, but her reaction afterward.

“The most impressive thing about it was how humble she was,” Kilgore said. He added that after crossing the finish line, Rupe was more concerned with how the rest of her teammates were doing than celebrating her own achievement.

Rupe will bring those winning qualities, along with a decorated résumé, to the University of North Carolina where she’ll begin her next chapter as a student-athlete. She’s set to join one of the premier distance running programs in the ACC, continuing her already excellent career.