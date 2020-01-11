KANSASWORKS.com Introduces Live Chat Feature

A new tool is available for those who are dealing with employment issues in Kansas. KANSASWORKS and the Kansas Department of Commerce now offer a live chat feature on KANSASWORKS.com.

The new feature allows Kansas residents unable to visit a physical Workforce Center location to interact with and seek help from the program’s qualified, professional staff. The live chat feature is maintained by employees around the state who are prepared to assist both job seekers and employers.

The feature will offer assistance with the full catalogue of KANSASWORKS services, including help with uploading resumes, locating Workforce Centers, creating job openings/job orders, helping to apply for jobs and more.

The live chat staff can also provide customers with referrals to relevant resources and services across Kansas, including other state programs which may be helpful for finding employment.

Individuals can stay connected with the KANSASWORKS program on its social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter) and the KANSASWORKS app, available on iOS and Android devices.