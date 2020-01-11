Salina, KS

Now: 15 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 29 ° | Lo: 15 °

KANSASWORKS.com Introduces Live Chat Feature

Todd PittengerJanuary 11, 2020

A new tool is available for those who are dealing with employment issues in Kansas. KANSASWORKS and the Kansas Department of Commerce now offer a live chat feature on KANSASWORKS.com.

The new feature allows Kansas residents unable to visit a physical Workforce Center location to interact with and seek help from the program’s qualified, professional staff. The live chat feature is maintained by employees around the state who are prepared to assist both job seekers and employers.

The feature will offer assistance with the full catalogue of KANSASWORKS services, including help with uploading resumes, locating Workforce Centers, creating job openings/job orders, helping to apply for jobs and more.

The live chat staff can also provide customers with referrals to relevant resources and services across Kansas, including other state programs which may be helpful for finding employment.

Individuals can stay connected with the KANSASWORKS program on its social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter) and the KANSASWORKS app, available on iOS and Android devices.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

KANSASWORKS.com Introduces Live Cha...

A new tool is available for those who are dealing with employment issues in Kansas. KANSASWORKS and ...

January 11, 2020 Comments

Librarian to Speak on Fold3 Genealo...

Kansas News

January 11, 2020

Unique Format For KWU Music Festiva...

Top News

January 11, 2020

UPDATE: Gov. Kelly Responds to Spir...

Top News

January 10, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KANSASWORKS.com Introduce...
January 11, 2020Comments
Librarian to Speak on Fol...
January 11, 2020Comments
No Injuries In Two-Car Cr...
January 10, 2020Comments
Two More Most Wanted Arre...
January 10, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH