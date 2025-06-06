Kansas Wheat Hosts Latin America Delegation

Six milling industry professionals from Mexico, Central America and Venezuela were in Kansas this month to participate in the Wheat Quality Council’s annual Hard Red Winter (HRW) Wheat Tour and gain firsthand insight about this year’s wheat crop and engage directly with Kansas wheat farmers.
“This tour is an excellent opportunity for U.S. customers from Mexico, Central America and Venezuela to get out into the fields and see Kansas wheat production firsthand,” said Stephanie Bryant-Erdmann, U.S. Wheat Associates (USW) Assistant Regional Director, Mexico/Central America/Caribbean/Venezuela.
U.S. Wheat Associates sponsored the delegation using USDA’s Regional Agricultural Promotion Program (RAPP) for Central America and Venezuela and Market Access Program (MAP) funds for Mexico.
The tour kicked off in Manhattan, Kansas, with a briefing on the diverse growing conditions across the state and the challenges Kansas farmers face.
On the first full day of the tour, participants from Honduras and Mexico visited Chris Tanner’s farm near Norton, Kansas. Tanner is President of the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and Secretary of the National Association of Wheat Growers.
The participants had the opportunity to ride with Tanner in his sprayer, experience sitting in his combine and then visit one of his wheat fields to perform yield calculations. These direct interactions between buyers and farmers are invaluable for building strong customer relationships.
“The visit was incredibly valuable — for both of us,” said Tanner. “When people from the wheat and milling industry come to the farm, it’s a meaningful experience for them. They get to see firsthand where the product begins. For me, it’s rewarding to meet the people who take my product to consumers, build those relationships and show them the practices we use to produce a safe, high-quality product.”
“Mexico is the largest buyer of U.S. wheat in the world, a title it has held for nine consecutive years,” said Mitch Skalicky, USW Regional Vice Present, Mexico/Central America/Caribbean/Venezuela. “U.S. wheat exports to Mexico are up 18% year over year at 3.90 MMT (143 million bushels). It is also the #1 buyer of U.S. HRW and has purchased 1.57 MMT (57.8 million bushels) thus far in marketing year 2024/2025, which will end on May 31.”
Honduras is a top 20 market for U.S. wheat exports with U.S. wheat exports to Honduras growing 3% year over year to 302,000 MT (11.5 million bushels). U.S. wheat has maintained 100% market share in Honduras for more than a decade.
On the next day of the tour, some of the participants visited the Millershaski farm near Lakin, where they had the chance to speak with Gary and his son Kyler about their operation. Gary Millershaski, who serves on the Kansas Wheat Commission and is Treasurer of USW, then met up with the entire delegation at the evening meeting in Wichita.
“We raise wheat because that’s what we do,” Gary told the group. “It’s what our family has always done, and we take great pride in it.” As each of the vehicles pulled up to their farm, Gary welcomed the visitors by inviting each person to introduce themselves and share why they chose to participate in the wheat tour — sparking engaging conversations and building immediate rapport. The personal connections made between the farmers and millers were enhanced as they showed them their combine and header as well as evaluated the fields. Gary pointed out signs of drought stress, but said that despite this year’s challenges, the heads are large, and it should be an average crop.
“It all comes down to one thing,” Gary said. “How can we work together to make tomorrow better than today?”
The delegation also included customers from Venezuela and Costa Rica. Pamela Rubio, USW/Mexico City Programs and Communications Assistant, accompanied the group.
U.S. wheat sales to Central America are up 42% year over year at 1.16 MMT (42.5 million bushels) and U.S. HRW wheat sales to Central America total 307,000 MT (11.3 million bushels).
Venezuela is a top 20 market for U.S. wheat exports, and the eighth largest U.S. HRW market in the world in marketing year 2024/25, having purchased nearly 200,000 metric tons (7.35 million bushels) of U.S. HRW wheat.
USW is the industry’s market development organization working in more than 100 countries. Its mission is to develop, maintain and expand international markets to enhance wheat’s profitability for U.S. wheat producers and its value for their customers. USW activities are funded by producer checkoff dollars managed by 17 state wheat commissions and USDA Foreign Agricultural Service cost-share programs.
USW continues to foster vital partnerships between American wheat growers and international customers.