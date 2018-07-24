Kansas Wesleyan Renews Broadcast Agreement with Rocking M Media for 2018-19

Kansas Wesleyan University and Rocking M Media have renewed the long-standing broadcast agreement between the two entities for the upcoming 2018-19 academic year.

KSAL-FM has been the flagship station for Kansas Wesleyan Athletics broadcasts since 2003.

“We are proud to be the home of Coyote Athletics for the last 15 years, and we are proud to have our company name associated with such a prestigious school, and landmark of the community,” said Bob Protzman, General Manager for Rocking M Media – Salina.

“Our excellent coverage by Rocking M Media, including game broadcasts, the coaches’ show and KSAL.com, is a true difference maker for our program,” said Mike Hermann, Kansas Wesleyan Vice President and Director of Athletics. “Our location in Salina is a strong asset and Rocking M Media strengthens the connection with the community.”

In 2018-19, all 11 Kansas Wesleyan football games, all men’s and women’s basketball conference games, select non-conference basketball games and postseason appearances will be broadcast. The agreement also allows for select baseball and softball games to be broadcast as well as other sporting events in playoff situations.

Pat Strathman will be in his third year as the ‘Voice of the Coyotes’, providing play by play coverage for all Kansas Wesleyan events covered by Rocking M Media. Strathman recently received the 2018 Media Award from the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association.

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show will also continue on KSAL-AM, SportsRadio 1150, starting every Monday at 6 p.m., beginning on August 27 and running through May 6. The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show will be broadcast live from Burger Theory.

The games will also be streamed live on the Rocking M Media websites and the broadcast will be featured on the live video streams of covered contests on the Coyote Sports Network, powered by Stretch Internet, at portal.stretchinternet.com/kwu.

“We are all so excited to see we have signed on with Rocking M Media for another year. They run a first-class organization that makes a huge impact to our fans and all of the Coyote Nation,” Kansas Wesleyan Football Coach Matt Drinkall said. “Their impact is also seen on the recruiting trail, as our media coverage is a gigantic advantage for us. I cannot wait to continue our relationship with KSAL and Rocking M Media.”

The first sports broadcast of the 2018-19 season will be on September 1 as the KWU Football team heads to Fort Worth, Texas to take on Texas Wesleyan.