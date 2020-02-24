Kansas Wesleyan Announces Soccer Staff Updates

Kansas Wesleyan has made updates to the men’s and women’s soccer staffs as announced by Athletic Director Steve Wilson.

Miguel Prieto has been named as the new head men’s soccer coach, while Henrik Sohn has been elevated to the role of Director of Soccer as well as retaining the role of head women’s soccer coach. Both changes are effectively immediately.

“Miguel’s vision for the program, both on and off the field, was impressive throughout the search process, and I am excited to help him achieve and strive for the goals he has for himself,” Wilson said. “He was outstanding as an assistant this past season and has been instrumental for the program during the transition period.

“I have been impressed with his work ethic and an attention to detail that will help us continue upward momentum in this storied program.”

Prieto served as an assistant coach for the Coyotes in 2019 after concluding his playing career with the Coyotes. He helped the Coyotes to a 10-9-1 overall record and an 8-3-1 mark in conference play.

“I’m excited and happy for this new opportunity. There’s going to be beauty and struggle but I’m ready to learn, grow, and persevere to become the best,” Prieto said. “I have amazing mentors who I look up to and can always reach out for help. More than anything, I’m excited to work with a group of young men and help guide them into becoming the best version of themselves both on and off the field.”

Prieto also played two years at KWU, earning Second Team All-KCAC honors as a senior in 2018, helping the Coyotes to a 17-5 overall record and a KCAC Championship and appearance in the NAIA National Championship Opening Round.

Wilson also announced Sohn as Director of Soccer. Sohn led the women’s soccer team to a 10-2 KCAC record, 11-9 overall, in his first season as head coach. He will remain as the women’s head coach and will oversee both programs in the areas of budgeting, eligibility, academic success, scheduling, transportation, lodging and travel, fundraising, and team discipline.