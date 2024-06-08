Kansas Water Office Seeking Input

The Kansas Water Office plans to hold meetings aimed at generating broad, and continued, legislative interest in fully funding the state water plan.

According to the agency, similar to the regional planning sessions Kansas Dept. of Transportation held when putting together the Kansas Highway Plan, the state’s vision is to put conduct similar regional/consult listening meetings across the state to receive feedback on funding priorities for the new state water plan funds.

June 17 | 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. | Colby

June 18 | 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Dodge City

June 20 | 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. | Chanute

June 25 | 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Wichita

June 26 | 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Salina

June 27 | 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Lawrence

In support of the input from various state and local stakeholders for the strategic planning efforts, the Kansas Water Office, Kansas Department of Agriculture, and Kansas Department of Health and Environment are hosting 6 public input meetings across the state. We invite and encourage you to attend the meeting(s) in your region. Your input is invaluable and vital to this process. Meetings will include facilitated discussion of goals and priorities for 3 of the Guiding Principles of the Kansas Water Plan related to aquifer, reservoirs, and water quality issues.

RSVP TO ATTEND