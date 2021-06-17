Salina, KS

Kansas Unclaimed Property

Jeff GarretsonJune 17, 2021

Kansas State Treasurer, Lynn Rogers was in Salina on Thursday with a mission to give back. Rogers stopped by KSAL on Thursday to spread the message about unclaimed property in Kansas.

“It’s your money and we want you to get it back,” he said. According to Rogers, the state is safeguarding over $400 million in lost property that is waiting to be claimed.

 

 

State Treasurer, Rogers says typically unclaimed cash is generated when people lose a check, miss a refund or have an old bank account that goes domant.

Rogers made several stops around Salina on Thursday with unclaimed money for the city and several charities as well.

 

Rogers reminds citizens they can visit online at kansascash.ks.gov and search for unclaimed property in your name and receive it for no fee.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

