Kansas to Host UTEP March 4 in Menâ€™s Basketball

KU Athletics ReleaseFebruary 25, 2021

LAWRENCE, Kan.Â â€“ Kansas menâ€™s basketball has added a non-conference game and will host Texas-El Paso (UTEP), on Thursday, March 4, at 7 p.m., in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on an ESPN platform with specifics to be announced.

Tickets for the UTEP game will go on sale to Williams Education Fund donors on Friday, Feb. 26. Should tickets remain after the donor pre-sale, the remaining inventory will be donated to first responders. Student tickets will be available for students who purchased the All-Sports Combo on Friday, Feb. 26 and if inventory allows, all other students on Monday, March 1.

The added game was made possible because KUâ€™s non-conference contest against Tarleton State on Dec. 13 was cancelled due to COVID protocols in the Tarleton State program.

UTEP is currently 10-10 overall and is tied for fifth place in the Conference USA West standings. The Miners are coached by Rodney Terry who is 35-46 in his third season at UTEP and 161-154 in his 10thÂ season overall.

The Kansas-UTEP series dates back to 1966 with the Miners leading 3-1. The first meeting was an epic 81-80 overtime win for UTEP, then known as Texas Western, in second round of the NCAA Tournament in Lubbock, Texas. Texas Western went on to win the 1966 NCAA title. KU won the last matchup with UTEP, 67-63, on Nov. 30, 2013, in the third-place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis. This will be the first meeting between the two schools in Lawrence.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

