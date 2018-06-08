Salina, KS

Kansas Suicide Rate Higher Than National Average

Todd PittengerJune 8, 2018

As news of the third high profile suicide circulates, disturbing suicide statistics have been released about Kansas. The Kansas suicide rate is growing much faster than the national average.

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control shows the suicide rate grew 20 percent faster in Kansas than the national average. Kansas saw a 45 percent increase in the number of people who took their own lives over the past 17 years. The national average grew at just 25 percent.

The CDC report, which was released this week, did not give a reason for the uptick in suicides.

Within the last month and a half DJ / Producer Avicii, fashion designer Kate Spade, and celebrity chef / television host Anthony Bourdain all have taken their own life.

If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, help is available in Kansas. You can call the Kansas Suicide Prevention Resource Center, which is the the Lifeline Center for Kansas. Anyone can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Center for Kansas at 1-800-273-8255 or 785-841-2345 for other area codes.

