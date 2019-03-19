Kansas State University No. 2 Best Public University

Academics, career placement and more are earning Kansas State University recognition as one of the best public universities in the nation.

Learn.org, a highly visited website that has been helping millions of students find degree options, scholarships and more, rates the university as No. 2 in the nation on its 2019 list of best public schools. Kansas State University is the highest-rated school in the Big 12 Conference and the state of Kansas on the list.

To compile its list, Learn.org considered hundreds of public universities across the country and selected Kansas State University based on academic and career resources, the quality of education, faculty and more.

In its write-up for Kansas State University’s high placement, Learn.org cited the number of degree options offered by the university, calling it an “the impressive array of programs.” The university offers more than 250 undergraduate options and more than 150 graduate degrees and certificates. Learn.org also highlighted the university’s reputation for graduating students ready to hit the workforce, as evidenced by the high percentage — now at 96 percent — of Kansas State University students who are employed or continuing their education six months after graduating.

“Degree options and high placement rates are just a few of the many reasons why Kansas State University is indeed one of the nation’s best public universities,” said Pat Bosco, vice president for student life and dean of students. “Other national publications have cited K-State for the high average starting salaries our graduates earn and for being one of the top educational values around. K-State also is a leader in providing the services that keep students prepared and focused on learning, such as career guidance and placement, undergraduate research and education abroad opportunities, first-year student success programs and much more.”

Financial assistance also is a priority at Kansas State University, Bosco said, noting that the university awards more than $248 million in financial assistance annually, including $38 million in scholarships.

And when it comes to faculty and staff dedicated to helping students achieve, Bosco said Kansas State University is second to none.

“This high ranking by Learn.orgis a tribute to our professors, academic advisers and student life staff who work tirelessly to ensure every student we serve has a chance to succeed — and it shows,” Bosco said.