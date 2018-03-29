KSU Polytechnic Partners With Piedmont Airlines

The Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus is expanding its professional pilot students’ career options through a new collaboration with regional carrier Piedmont Airlines.

Kansas State Polytechnic is now a partner in Piedmont Airlines’ cadet program, which offers tuition reimbursement and employment opportunities to select students who have earned their certified flight instructor rating. Piedmont Airlines, a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Airlines Group Inc., also provides through its cadet program a guaranteed job path to American Airlines once student pilots are ready to transition in their career.

“Kansas State Polytechnic is excited to be teaming up with an organization that is invested in the long-term success of our students,” said Ben Jaffee, senior assistant chief flight instructor. “This partnership gives professional pilot students a direct connection with industry, additional financial support and a defined career route even before graduating. We want to provide our students with the best educational experience possible and this new opportunity enriches the value of what our degree program has to offer.”

Students who have earned their certified flight instructor rating and have been accepted into Piedmont Airlines’ cadet program, following an interview process, are eligible to receive tuition reimbursement after the completion of 500 hours of flight time. The program provides a financial incentive for every 100 hours achieved there after until completing the Airline Transport Pilot minimums required. Once a certified flight instructor attains these minimums, he or she will join Piedmont Airlines as a first officer with a guaranteed job at American Airlines in about five years.

“Pilots who fly for Piedmont upgrade very quickly and then transition to American Airlines,” said Lyle Hogg, president and CEO of Piedmont Airlines. “Our cadet program is a great opportunity for students who want to pursue a commercial flying career. It allows them to gain valuable flying experience before coming to fly for Piedmont and then on to the world’s largest airlines.”

Piedmont Airlines will visit the KansasState University Polytechnic Campus April 17 to meet with prospective students for the cadet program.