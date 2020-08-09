Kansas State Fair Plans ‘Food and Tunes’ Weekend

The Kansas State Fair might be canceled, but deep-fried cuisine will live on for one weekend in August.

State Fair food lovers will still be able to get their fix of Pronto Pups, funnel cakes, fried Oreos and much more during the Fair’s Food and Tunes Weekend Aug. 21 and 22. The event is sponsored by the Kansas Fairgrounds Foundation.

“Fairgoers won’t have to wait a year to experience the tastes of the Kansas State Fair,” said Interim General Manager David Tobias. “This event will allow people to buy their favorite Fair foods and listen to Kansas talent while still being able to physical distance.”

A dozen vendors will be featured in the event. A full list of vendors can be found on the event page.

Along with the fair foods available for purchase, a special evening of tunes will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22.

Kansas Talent:

Makayla Brownlee — The Winfield teen was on the 2020 season of American Idol, making it into the Top 40. Performance: 7 p.m.

Sassanachs — This high-energy Irish and folk rock-influenced band hails from Harvey County. The group takes listeners on a journey around the world with polkas, country, mariachi, punk and more. Performance: 6 p.m.

The Kansas Fairgrounds Foundation also will have a booth selling T-shirts and taking donations for the Fair’s current Kansas Cares About the Fair Campaign. The Fair is a fee-funded agency that survives on the income it makes from each Fair. With the lack of anticipated revenue after the 2020 Fair was canceled, the Foundation is helping to raise funds to ensure the Fair tradition continues for future generations. For more information on the campaign, visit https://bit.ly/KSFDonate.

Breakout

The Details

What: Kansas State Fair Food and Tunes Weekend

Where: Kansas State Fairgrounds

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22.

Participating Fair Vendors: About a dozen Fair food vendors will be offering traditional Fair cuisine – including those Fair favorites that are deep-fried and on a stick.

Tunes at Talbott: Kansas talent will perform Saturday evening, Aug. 22, at Hutchinson Regional Healthcare Systems Stage at Lake Talbott.