Salina, KS

Now: 75 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 91 ° | Lo: 71 °

Kansas State Fair in Doubt

Metro Source News / Todd PittengerJuly 10, 2020

It’s looking like the Kansas State Fair won’t be happening this year after all.

Fair authorities are are preparing to recommend that Kansas join other regional states in skipping similar events this year.

Plans to hold the aannual event had centered on safety measures to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19. However, authorities decided current trends make it unlikely the fair would be financially viable this year after numerous vendors told organizers they wouldn’t be participating.

If cancelled, it would be the first time in over 100 years there has not been a Kansas State Fair.

The first official Kansas State Fair was held in Hutchinson in 1913. For 107 uninterrupted years, the Fair has been the state’s largest gathering of Kansans. Not even the Spanish flu or World Wars could halt the annual end-of-summer rite.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

Kansas State Fair in Doubt

It's looking like the Kansas State Fair won't be happening this year after all. Fair authorities ...

July 10, 2020 Comments

Four Warnings, Nineteen Watches For...

Top News

July 10, 2020

Lunch Across Kansas Month

Top News

July 10, 2020

Beasley Joins Brooklyn Nets for NBA...

Sports News

July 9, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

New Artist Residency Begi...
July 9, 2020Comments
Baler Destroyed, Field Da...
July 9, 2020Comments
Sheriff’s Office Lo...
July 9, 2020Comments
Southeast of Saline Chang...
July 9, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH