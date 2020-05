An active duty soldier at Fort Leavenworth is being hailed as a hero and credited with stopping an active shooter.

The incident started Wednesday morning on the Centennial Bridge, which connects Kansas and Missouri. A a man was allegedly randomly firing at vehicles.

The soldier, who was stuck in traffic, realized what was happening and struck the shooter with his vehicle.

The suspect and another soldier who was struck by the gunfire, were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.