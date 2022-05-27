Kansas Second Only to Oklahoma For Cheapest U.S. Average Gas Price

Kansas ranks right behind Oklahoma for having the lowest average gas price in the U.S. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded rose slightly yesterday to four-dollars-11-cents per gallon.

Just south of the Sunflower State, motorists in Oklahoma were shelling out an average of four-bucks-and-nine-cents per gallon on Thursday.

California motorists continue to pay most at the pump. Yesterday’s average price in the Golden State reportedly rose to six-dollars-seven-cents, this as the national average hit four-bucks-60-cents per gallon on Thursday.