Kansas Second Only to Oklahoma For Cheapest U.S. Average Gas Price

MetrosourceMay 27, 2022

Kansas ranks right behind Oklahoma for having the lowest average gas price in the U.S. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded rose slightly yesterday to four-dollars-11-cents per gallon.

Just south of the Sunflower State, motorists in Oklahoma were shelling out an average of four-bucks-and-nine-cents per gallon on Thursday.

California motorists continue to pay most at the pump. Yesterday’s average price in the Golden State reportedly rose to six-dollars-seven-cents, this as the national average hit four-bucks-60-cents per gallon on Thursday.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

