Kansas Republicans Push Measure to Change State Election Law

Kansas lawmakers are pushing legislation that, if passed, would end the state’s three-day grace period for mail-in ballots.

Legislators in the Republican-dominated state senate committee reportedly advanced a measure would require all mail-in ballots to arrive by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

The proposed GOP bill reportedly would also limit the use of ballot drop-boxes and reduce the voting period by three days. State Republicans say the measure would make state elections more secure.

Their Democratic colleagues assert that the proposed changes would make it more difficult for voters to cast their ballots in time.